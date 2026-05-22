S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,851 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 58,141 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.3% of Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.34% of S&P Global worth $534,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,269,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. S&P Global Announces Approval of Separation of Mobility Global

S&P Global announced that its board approved the separation of its Mobility division into an independent public company, Mobility Global. Investors may view the spin-off as a potential value-unlocking move that could sharpen S&P Global’s focus on its core ratings, data and analytics businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Dividend announcement

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling continued confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Daiwa Securities price target update

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target slightly to $485 from $490 but kept an “outperform” rating, suggesting expectations remain favorable despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Zacks analyst blog

Recent coverage also highlighted a strong subscription-revenue mix, improving rebounds in RPE after the IHS Markit integration, and ongoing buybacks/dividends, but noted rising liquidity and expense pressures that could limit upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. S&P Global Gains From Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The company is also facing rising expenses, which may be weighing on sentiment as investors assess whether acquisition-related growth can offset higher costs. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global Mobility’s $2 billion private senior notes offering adds leverage-related attention around the business unit being separated, which can create uncertainty ahead of the spin-off. Mobility Global notes offering

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.32 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $425.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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