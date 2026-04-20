Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 376,261 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company's stock after selling 376,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2%

TAP stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $59.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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