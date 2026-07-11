Summit Securities Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Summit Securities Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,455.4% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 16,083 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,813 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,697,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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