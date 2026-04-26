Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5%

NFLX stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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