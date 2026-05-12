Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,350 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $392.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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