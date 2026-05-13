Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,075 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 2,469,650 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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