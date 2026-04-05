Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Citigroup Buy and PT Raise

Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Magellan Investor Letter

Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. 3nm Japan Factory

Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Insider Trade

Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. April 10 / April 16 Catalysts

Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Margin & Expansion Costs

TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply-chain risks (regional tensions, Iran-related worries, Arizona expansion and capacity bottlenecks) could disrupt production or raise costs, introducing downside risk despite strong demand. Geopolitical & Supply Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

TSM stock opened at $338.67 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $349.16 and its 200 day moving average is $315.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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