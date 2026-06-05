TD Asset Management Inc Has $167.54 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 171,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $167,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Article Title

Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Article Title

Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Neutral Sentiment: At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Article Title

At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO also struck a cautious tone on oil investment and the economy, reflecting uncertainty around commodity prices and the broader macro backdrop. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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