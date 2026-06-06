TD Asset Management Inc Has $56.14 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,652 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $56,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,512,283,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,180,572,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $295.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.41. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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