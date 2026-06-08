TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,676 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 455,901 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,166,307.85. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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