TD Asset Management Inc Sells 46,556 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,199 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 46,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Equifax worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $171.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.47 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here