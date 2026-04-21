TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is increasing focus on memory stocks as AI (especially agentic AI) expands demand for CPUs and memory, boosting institutional conviction in names like Micron. Read More.

Morgan Stanley is increasing focus on memory stocks as AI (especially agentic AI) expands demand for CPUs and memory, boosting institutional conviction in names like Micron. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs highlights Micron as driving an outsized share of S&P 500 EPS revisions since the war began (51%), underscoring Micron’s central role in AI-related earnings upgrades. Read More.

Goldman Sachs highlights Micron as driving an outsized share of S&P 500 EPS revisions since the war began (51%), underscoring Micron’s central role in AI-related earnings upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron reports strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) with sold-out capacity tests, reinforcing revenue and cash-flow upside from AI data-center spending. Read More.

Micron reports strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) with sold-out capacity tests, reinforcing revenue and cash-flow upside from AI data-center spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Flows into memory-focused ETFs (Roundhill DRAM topping $1B quickly) suggest broad investor allocation into the sector, a tailwind for Micron equity demand. Read More.

Flows into memory-focused ETFs (Roundhill DRAM topping $1B quickly) suggest broad investor allocation into the sector, a tailwind for Micron equity demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits at a “Buy” for MU, reflecting widespread analyst optimism but also implying expectations are already baked into price. Read More.

Brokerage consensus sits at a “Buy” for MU, reflecting widespread analyst optimism but also implying expectations are already baked into price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/market caution: analysts and commentators warn the semiconductor rally resembles past bubbles (largest SOX surge since 2002), raising risk of a sharp pullback that could hit high-flying names like Micron. Read More.

Macro/market caution: analysts and commentators warn the semiconductor rally resembles past bubbles (largest SOX surge since 2002), raising risk of a sharp pullback that could hit high-flying names like Micron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several bearish takes argue Micron’s run is “top-heavy” or vulnerable to a correction (including “Dead Cats Don’t Bounce Twice” and other risk-focused pieces), contributing to near-term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Several bearish takes argue Micron’s run is “top-heavy” or vulnerable to a correction (including “Dead Cats Don’t Bounce Twice” and other risk-focused pieces), contributing to near-term selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide risk-on moves (e.g., Bitcoin and big tech rally after geopolitical news) are supportive for cyclical tech names, but MU’s intraday move reflects a balance between rotation flows and profit-taking. Read More.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $448.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $407.71 and its 200-day moving average is $321.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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