Teradata Corporation $TDC Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,491 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 203,431 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Teradata worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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