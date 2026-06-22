The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of CPC Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $979.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $630.01 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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