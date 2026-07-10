The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Reduced by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $150.52 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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