Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,144,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.58% of Immunome worth $129,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Immunome by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Immunome by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 16.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Immunome by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Wagenheim sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $582,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 341,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,044,685.55. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 9,438 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $204,238.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,080. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 139,438 shares of company stock worth $2,964,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Immunome to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Immunome

Immunome Stock Up 2.5%

IMNM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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