Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 565.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here