Versor Investments LP Has $12.90 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 2,821.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,129 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 2.0% of Versor Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $156,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $619,127,000 after buying an additional 638,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.22 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.19 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,016,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,184.18. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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