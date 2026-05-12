Versor Investments LP Has $1.46 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,402 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,493,860,000 after acquiring an additional 477,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker's stock worth $636,962,000 after buying an additional 1,790,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,922,031 shares of the software maker's stock worth $586,781,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Fortinet

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Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $476,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,978,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,709,744,555.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $220,269.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,456,986.13. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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