Vest Financial LLC Has $49.18 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,287 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $49,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture will roll out Microsoft Copilot 365 to all ~743,000 employees, described as the largest enterprise Copilot deployment; this reinforces Accenture’s positioning as an early, large‑scale AI adopter and could drive productivity gains and deeper Microsoft collaboration. Read More.

Accenture will roll out Microsoft Copilot 365 to all ~743,000 employees, described as the largest enterprise Copilot deployment; this reinforces Accenture’s positioning as an early, large‑scale AI adopter and could drive productivity gains and deeper Microsoft collaboration. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the full Copilot rollout as a test of AI productivity at enterprise scale and a potential signal that AI tools will be embedded in day‑to‑day consulting work—supporting higher utilization and service differentiation. Read More.

Coverage highlights the full Copilot rollout as a test of AI productivity at enterprise scale and a potential signal that AI tools will be embedded in day‑to‑day consulting work—supporting higher utilization and service differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Accenture expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI adoption (Gemini Enterprise acceleration program), which broadens Accenture’s go‑to‑market options and product offerings across cloud and AI stacks. Read More.

Accenture expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI adoption (Gemini Enterprise acceleration program), which broadens Accenture’s go‑to‑market options and product offerings across cloud and AI stacks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic collaboration with NSK to drive business reinvention via AI and digital tech adds a client‑level win in manufacturing/industrial verticals, reinforcing pipeline and sector breadth. Read More.

New strategic collaboration with NSK to drive business reinvention via AI and digital tech adds a client‑level win in manufacturing/industrial verticals, reinforcing pipeline and sector breadth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes renewed investor interest tied to Accenture’s AI moves and potential index flows (Russell 1000), which can boost demand for the stock if re‑rankings or inflows occur. Read More.

Market commentary notes renewed investor interest tied to Accenture’s AI moves and potential index flows (Russell 1000), which can boost demand for the stock if re‑rankings or inflows occur. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Zacks, Yahoo pieces) argue Accenture looks like a strong value/buy opportunity given analyst buy ratings and upside to consensus targets, offering a defensive play in AI consulting. Read More.

Analyst writeups (Zacks, Yahoo pieces) argue Accenture looks like a strong value/buy opportunity given analyst buy ratings and upside to consensus targets, offering a defensive play in AI consulting. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation analyses underline that while AI alliances are strategically positive, Accenture’s shares have already pulled back materially in recent months—investors should watch forward guidance and margin leverage from AI services before assuming rapid re‑rating. Read More.

Valuation analyses underline that while AI alliances are strategically positive, Accenture’s shares have already pulled back materially in recent months—investors should watch forward guidance and margin leverage from AI services before assuming rapid re‑rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (e.g., Vertiv) highlight competitive risks: AI data‑center hardware and NVIDIA‑linked solutions may lift rivals’ outlooks faster than traditional consulting peers, posing execution and growth‑rate pressure for Accenture in some segments. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $176.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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