Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,311,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus expectations of $9.08 billion. Revenue increased 14.1% year over year, driven by resilient consumer spending, higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management issued constructive growth commentary. Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 net revenue growth

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, with the anticipated BVNK deal closing providing an additional strategic growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Agentic commerce is becoming a key growth narrative. The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings.

The company is developing AI-enabled payment flows, fraud protection and security tools designed to let Mastercard participate as AI agents increasingly conduct purchases. Analysts also raised their price targets to $680 and $685, maintaining bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls.

Mastercard launched Egypt’s first U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with National Bank of Egypt, expanding its commercial-payments footprint. The company also continues to promote virtual cards, scam prevention and B2B payment controls. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern. After a roughly 59.9% five-year return, some analysts argue MA shares already reflect substantial growth expectations. With the stock trading at an elevated earnings multiple, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger future growth before bidding shares higher. Is Mastercard Getting Too Expensive For Its Growth?

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $701.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $657.33.

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Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $573.64 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $506.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $514.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 239.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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