Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 16,194 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 16,194 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

Tesla stock opened at $375.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average of $413.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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