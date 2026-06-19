Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.71 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after buying an additional 2,184,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,679,664,000 after buying an additional 1,555,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,216,000 after buying an additional 442,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Roblox Trading Up 7.3%

RBLX stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $150.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,895 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $130,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,167.12. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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