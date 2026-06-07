Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 6,397 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,032,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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