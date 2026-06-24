Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,498 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.31% of Voya Financial worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Further Reading

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