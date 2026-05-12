Washington Trust Bank Has $17.57 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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