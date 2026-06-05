WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,674 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Article Title

Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Article Title

Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Neutral Sentiment: At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Article Title

At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO also struck a cautious tone on oil investment and the economy, reflecting uncertainty around commodity prices and the broader macro backdrop. Article Title

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.70 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

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