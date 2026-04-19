Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,005 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.19.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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