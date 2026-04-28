Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $21.80 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 383.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 112,876 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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