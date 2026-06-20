Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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