WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 59,677 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,175 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,773,086 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $5,879,205,000 after purchasing an additional 485,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,764,572 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $1,382,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,195 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after purchasing an additional 374,840 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock worth $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,166,307.85. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.29. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

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