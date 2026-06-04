Yorkville Advisors Global LP Invests $4.15 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Target makes up 2.6% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,937 shares of the retailer's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Up 1.4%

Target stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, and also increased Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations for the retailer.

Zacks Research raised Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, and also increased Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations for the retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Target announced “Target Circle Deal Days” with discounts of up to 45% on back-to-school, summer and college essentials, which could help drive traffic and sales but is more of a promotional update than a clear earnings catalyst. New, Deep Savings for Back-to-School and Summer: Target Circle Deal Days Delivers Value with Style

Target announced “Target Circle Deal Days” with discounts of up to 45% on back-to-school, summer and college essentials, which could help drive traffic and sales but is more of a promotional update than a clear earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An article comparing Target with Walmart highlighted Target as a potential turnaround and long-term value play, but it did not include new company-specific financial data. Walmart vs. Target: Which Retailer Is the Better Long-Term Hold?

An article comparing Target with Walmart highlighted Target as a potential turnaround and long-term value play, but it did not include new company-specific financial data. Negative Sentiment: Target insider Cara Sylvester sold 10,000 shares, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even if it does not necessarily reflect the company’s fundamentals. Target NYSE: TGT Insider Cara Sylvester Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Target insider Cara Sylvester sold 10,000 shares, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even if it does not necessarily reflect the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed one near-term estimate, cutting Q4 2028 EPS slightly, which suggests some caution around longer-dated earnings expectations.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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