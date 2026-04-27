Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 196,016 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 196,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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