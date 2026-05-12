FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $24.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.85. 2,580,925 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,212. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,442,469.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,418,441.80. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $313,034.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,947 shares of company stock worth $4,062,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $35,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 68.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor (FORM) from hold to buy and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. The call suggests Wall Street sees more room for the stock to run. Benzinga report

Craig Hallum upgraded from and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. The call suggests Wall Street sees more room for the stock to run. Positive Sentiment: A CEO interview highlighted that key indicators point to continued semiconductor demand , which supports the outlook for FormFactor’s test and measurement business. MSN video/article

A CEO interview highlighted that key indicators point to , which supports the outlook for FormFactor’s test and measurement business. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter also pointed to unusually heavy call-option activity in FORM, showing rising trader interest and speculation ahead of potential catalysts. MSN article

Market chatter also pointed to in FORM, showing rising trader interest and speculation ahead of potential catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: FormFactor was included in a roundup of top Wall Street analyst research calls , which adds attention to the stock but does not by itself indicate a change in fundamentals. 247WallSt article

FormFactor was included in a roundup of , which adds attention to the stock but does not by itself indicate a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so there is no clear negative catalyst here; however, the lack of a new short squeeze setup may limit some speculative support. Short interest report

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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