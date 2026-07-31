GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $362.42 and last traded at $361.4040. 3,046,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,484,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $346.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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