GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 1.3% - Time to Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,046.93 and last traded at $1,019.6540. Approximately 2,171,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,820,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,006.76.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,027.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.34.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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