Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

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Gladstone Capital Stock Up 2.8%

GLAD stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $419.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 39.42%.The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.70 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

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