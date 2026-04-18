Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) Plans Dividend Increase - $0.34 Per Share

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 6.3% increase from Greenbrier Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts: Sign Up

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.35). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,963,100. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $179,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,859,224 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 789,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,907 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 642,992 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company's stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Greenbrier Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenbrier Companies wasn't on the list.

While Greenbrier Companies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here