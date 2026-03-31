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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Grupo Aval declared a monthly dividend of $0.0144 per share, payable on May 11 to holders of record as of May 1 (ex-dividend May 1), which annualizes to about $0.11 and a roughly 3.9% yield.
  • The dividend appears sustainable with a current payout ratio of 21.6% and analysts forecasting $0.33 EPS next year (implying a ~33.3% payout), although dividends have edged down ~0.2% annually over the past three years and the consensus analyst rating is Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 153,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,868. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

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