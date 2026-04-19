Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Caterpillar, Coherent, Linde, ON Semiconductor, Eaton, DOW, and Honeywell International are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and provide capital goods, machinery, transportation equipment, construction products and related services—typically grouped in the "Industrials" sector by market classification systems. They include firms in areas such as aerospace & defense, heavy equipment, construction materials, and industrial conglomerates. For investors, these stocks are usually capital‑intensive and cyclical, meaning their revenues and prices often track the economic cycle and can be sensitive to commodity prices, trade conditions, and interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOW

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

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