Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.23 and last traded at $72.7030, with a volume of 559242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.6%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $11,109,120.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. This trade represents a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,263 shares of company stock valued at $31,075,021. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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