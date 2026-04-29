INNOVATE (VATE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.1843) per share and revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million.

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INNOVATE Stock Up 2.9%

VATE stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. INNOVATE has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $168.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of INNOVATE in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, INNOVATE presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on INNOVATE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,962 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

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