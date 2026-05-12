Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.2250.

INTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.40 price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

INTR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 8,484,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inter & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $437.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 122.0%. This is a boost from Inter & Co. Inc.'s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Inter & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Inter & Co. Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Inter & Co. Inc. this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 21.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,135,000 after buying an additional 1,862,169 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 108.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,160,000 after buying an additional 1,816,322 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $9,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 71,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company's stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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