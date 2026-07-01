Investors Purchase High Volume of Visa Call Options (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 47,757 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 34,188 call options.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa was upgraded by Piper Sandler from overweight to strong-buy , signaling increased analyst confidence in the company’s earnings power, cross-border spending outlook, and overall business resilience.

Visa was upgraded by Piper Sandler from to , signaling increased analyst confidence in the company’s earnings power, cross-border spending outlook, and overall business resilience. Positive Sentiment: Visa is participating in the launch of Open USD , a new stablecoin initiative backed by 140+ partners including major names in payments and finance. Investors may view this as a strategic move that keeps Visa central to digital payments infrastructure and could open new revenue opportunities. Visa and Google Sign on to Use Money Movement Stablecoin OpenUSD

Visa is participating in the launch of , a new stablecoin initiative backed by 140+ partners including major names in payments and finance. Investors may view this as a strategic move that keeps Visa central to digital payments infrastructure and could open new revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal. That often suggests rising expectations for additional upside in the shares.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal. That often suggests rising expectations for additional upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Visa’s new travel platform expansion, cross-border partnerships, and management’s view that consumers are still spending on discretionary purchases, all of which support transaction volume growth. Visa redefines its role in travel with the global expansion of Visa Destinations

Recent coverage also highlighted Visa’s new travel platform expansion, cross-border partnerships, and management’s view that consumers are still spending on discretionary purchases, all of which support transaction volume growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Ryan McInerney sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can draw attention, the scheduled nature of the trade makes it less concerning on its own. SEC filing for CEO stock sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 2.4%

V stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,021,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,585. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,953.50. The trade was a 58.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $21,289,800. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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