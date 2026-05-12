Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 86,271 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 496% compared to the typical volume of 14,477 put options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Wendy's Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 32,612,867 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Wendy's has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.The company had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendy's will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wendy's from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy's from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Wendy's in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy's by 30.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $158,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy's by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,091,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $59,075,000 after buying an additional 227,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wendy's by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,549,066 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 357,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,446,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wendy's by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,224,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,191,000 after buying an additional 3,046,517 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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