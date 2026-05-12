Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) CEO William Meaney Sells 38,474 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) CEO William Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,452.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,960,452.82. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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