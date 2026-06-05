KeyCorp Has Positive Outlook of Kimbell Royalty Q3 Earnings

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty's current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

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Kimbell Royalty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.29. Kimbell Royalty has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.25 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,021 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $95,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,088,360.24. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Kimbell Royalty's dividend payout ratio is presently 356.52%.

Kimbell Royalty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

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