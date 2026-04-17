Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,828,679 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 8,043,812 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,078,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

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Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,224.74. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 4,643,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,637. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Key Headlines Impacting Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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