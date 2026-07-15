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Leisure Stocks To Research - July 15th

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies seven leisure stocks to watch on July 15, led by Royal Caribbean Cruises, Airbnb, Twin Vee PowerCats, Carnival, Pool, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Amer Sports. These names were highlighted because they had the highest dollar trading volume among leisure stocks in recent days.
  • Cruise operators dominate the list, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line all featured as major leisure plays. The article underscores how travel and recreation companies remain a focal point for investors tracking consumer spending trends.
  • The watchlist also includes non-cruise leisure businesses such as Airbnb, Pool, Twin Vee PowerCats, and Amer Sports. Together, they reflect a broader leisure sector spanning travel platforms, boating, pool products, and sports equipment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Airbnb, Twin Vee PowerCats, Carnival, Pool, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Amer Sports are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Leisure stocks” are shares of companies that provide products or services related to recreation, travel, entertainment, and other non-essential consumer activities. For stock market investors, these can include businesses such as hotels, casinos, airlines, cruise lines, theme parks, and fitness or sports-related companies, and their performance often depends on consumer spending and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEE

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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