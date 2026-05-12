Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $353.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.93.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.99. 482,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $342.22 and its 200 day moving average is $321.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 127,796 shares of the company's stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $9,812,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,050 shares of the company's stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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